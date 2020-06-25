Actors union asks Disney to delay opening Florida parks too

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The union representing actors at Walt Disney World says the company should also postpone welcoming back guests at its Florida parks. They are scheduled to reopen next month after being closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Actors’ Equity Association said Thursday that it was unclear how Disney World could “responsibly” reopen as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the Sunshine State. The news comes a day after Disney said it would delay reopening its California theme parks. Florida reported having more than 114,000 confirmed cases on Thursday, an increase of about 5,000 cases over the previous day. The union represents about 600 actors at Disney World.