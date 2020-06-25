‘Antebellum’ brings racial justice call to reopened theaters

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmakers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz planned to release their feature-length debut film, “Antebellum,” in the spring, just as the coronavirus pandemic exploded internationally. Now, their psychological thriller about a Black woman who finds herself trapped in a pre-abolition past will be released amid protests over systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. The film, due out Aug. 21 from Lionsgate and starring singer and actress Janelle Monáe, will challenge audiences over the failure to reckon with the legacy of slavery, the directors say.