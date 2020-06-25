AP-NORC poll: Support for restrictions, virus worries wane

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of steady progress, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to near record levels in the U.S. this week. Experts blame a nation that’s become complacent, and a new poll finds evidence to back them up. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds support for measures to slow the virus’ spread has declined from the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, even though many Americans never fully embraced the reopening effort now underway in many states. Half of Americans now favor stay-at-home orders, down from about 6 in 10 one month ago and 8 in 10 in April.