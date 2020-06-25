Asian stocks skid as new coronavirus cases rattle markets

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are lower in Asia after a sell-off on Wall Street as new coronavirus cases in the U.S. hit their highest level in two months. Shares fell Thursday in Japan, South Korea and Sydney but rose in India. Chinese markets are closed for a holiday. The S&P 500 fell 2.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving up gains from earlier in the week. Markets have been rallying in recent weeks on hopes that U.S. states and regions around the world could continue to lift lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Cruise lines, which would stand to suffer greatly if travel restrictions are extended, were among the biggest losers. Energy stocks fell along with oil prices.