Biden, Trump stage rare dueling events in pandemic era

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Both President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are swinging through key battleground states on Thursday. The dueling events haven’t happened much in the age of coronavirus, and their contrasting styles in response to the pandemic will be on full display. The former vice president is meeting with families who benefited from the Obama administration’s signature health care law in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and then giving a speech on how he would improve broader access to health insurance. Trump is visiting Marinette in rural Wisconsin for a private tour of a shipyard and participating in a town hall to be broadcast by Fox News Channel from Green Bay.