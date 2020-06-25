Clashes with police after ‘unlawful’ street party in London

LONDON (AP) — London police say a street party in the south London district of Brixton that violated coronavirus lockdown restrictions descended into violence and 22 officers were slightly injured. In a statement Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said they were called overnight to “a large unlicensed music event in the street” and that officers sought to encourage the crowd to leave the location but to no effect. Footage on social media showed that a number of police vehicles were smashed and bottles thrown at officers. Police said four people were arrested for assault and public order offenses and they remain in police custody.