Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s governor ordered prosecutors to reopen the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man put into a chokehold by suburban Denver police last year. Gov. Jared Polis gave the order Thursday to the state attorney general to possibly prosecute the three white officers involved. McClain’s name has become a rallying cry during the national reckoning over racism and police brutality. Last August, Aurora police stopped McClain after getting a call about a suspicious person walking down a street. They say he fought back. An officer used a chokehold, and paramedics gave him a medication to calm him down. McClain went into cardiac arrest.