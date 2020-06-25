Ex-boxing champ Roberto Durán tests positive for coronavirus

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán has tested positive for the coronavirus but a son says the retired fighter has had only mild symptoms so far. Robin Durán said Thursday on Instagram that his 69-year-old father was tested after going to a private hospital with cold symptoms. He says his father still has only cold-like symptoms. Durán had the nickname “Hands of Stone” as a boxer from 1968 to 2001 and held world champhionship belts in four different weight classes during his career. He is remembered for his resounding victory over American boxing idol Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal in 1980.