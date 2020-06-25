Families of 3 deceased workers sue Tyson over Iowa outbreak

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The families of three workers who died after contracting coronavirus in an Iowa meat plant outbreak are suing Tyson Foods and its top executives, saying the company knowingly put employees at risk and lied to keep them on the job.

The lawsuit alleges Tyson officials were aware the virus was spreading at the Waterloo pork processing plant by late March or early April, but kept that information from employees and the public. The plant, which is the largest pork processing plant in the state, has seen several employees die after contracting COVID-19.

As the outbreak grew, the lawsuit alleges the company failed to implement safety measures, allowed some sick employees to remain on the production line, and falsely assured workers and the public that the plant was safe. This comes after the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it didn't find any violations at the plant.

County officials and workers have alleged that in March and early April, Tyson workers did not have adequate personal protective equipment to stop the spread of the virus and were not social distancing. Iowa lawmakers filed the OSHA complaint in April over working conditions at the plant.

The plant voluntarily shut down for two weeks in late April. The company says it has taken numerous safety steps since then.

The Black Hawk County Health Department reported more than 1,000 of the plant's 2,800 workers had tested positive for the virus by early May.