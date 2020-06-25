Former Mississippi gov: Remove rebel emblem from state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are under increasing pressure to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag amid national protests over racial injustice. Republican former Gov. Phil Bryant said Thursday that the state should adopt a flag that shows the phrase “In God We Trust” without the Confederate image. Mississippi has the last state flag with the emblem that many see as racist. Leaders from business, education and religion are pushing for change. College athletics leagues have said Mississippi could lose postseason events if the state keeps the current flag.