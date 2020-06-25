India’s social inequalities reflected in coronavirus care

NEW DELHI (AP) — While India’s leaders have promised coronavirus testing and care for all who need it, regardless of income, treatment options are as stratified and unequal as the country itself. Care ranges from crowded wards at public hospitals that some worry will make them sicker than if they stayed home to spacious suites at private hospitals that only the wealthy can afford. Under India’s health care system, everyone should be able to receive either free or highly subsidized care at those public hospitals. But chronic underfunding means government hospitals are overburdened and patients face long waits for even basic treatments. With more than 450,000 recorded coronavirus infections, India’s health care system is meeting the challenge with mixed results.