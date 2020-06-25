Iowa governor extends COVID-19 emergency proclamation 30 days, all team athletic activities may now resume

GRIMES, Iowa (KWWL) - In a press conference where she signed a licensing bill, Governor Reynolds addressed coronavirus in the state and extended her emergency proclamation by 30 days.

Before being extended, Iowa's Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation was set to expire Thursday night.

Many of the regulatory relief measures implemented previously will be extended and Reynolds said that the proclamation clarifies that all team athletic activities may now resume.

Reynolds said that the state has met and passed their testing goal of 3,000 tests per day with the TestIowa initiative. On Monday, 3,790 Iowans were tested. On Tuesday 3,597 were tested and on Wednesday, 3,586 were tested.

Iowa's overall positivity rate has also dipped below 10%.

Reynolds also addressed the reports of rise in cases among young adults, especially in college towns. Since June 1:

55% of new positive cases in Iowa were individuals 18-40 years old

25% were individuals 41-60 years old

10% were individuals 61-80 years old

2% were individuals above 80 years old

The governor stressed that the overall positivity rate for the month of June is 5.6%, meaning 94% of Iowans tested negative.

While she acknowledged that younger people have a lower risk of COVID-19, Reynolds said that they can pose a risk to others if they aren't following social distancing and other guidelines.

Reynolds said that she continues to assess virus activity and response efforts and is telling Iowans to continue to follow public health guidelines: