Israel says it reached deal with UAE to jointly fight virus

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his government and the United Arab Emirates will soon announce a partnership in the fight against the coronavirus. The deal, if confirmed, would come despite recent warnings from UAE officials that Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank would harm its efforts to improve relations with Arab states. There was no immediate comment from the UAE. Israel and the UAE do not have formal diplomatic relations, but they are believed to maintain close behind-the-scenes contacts because of their shared concerns about Iran.