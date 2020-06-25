Kentucky capitol rally urges action in Breonna Taylor death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people have rallied at Kentucky’s capitol to urge action in the investigation of three police officers in teh fatal shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, in Louisville. Taylor’s family, hip hop artists and civil rights lawyers addressed a large crowd on the steps of the capitol to mark 100 days since Taylor was killed in her home. Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer thanked the crowd for their support. Taylor was shot eight times on March 13. Palmer says her daughter would be joining the protests if she were alive. Protesters at demonstrations around the country have called for the three officers to be criminally charged.