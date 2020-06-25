LAKE AREA NEWS: Crews respond to house fire in Superior, IA

SUPERIOR, Iowa (KTIV) -- A morning house fire has heavily damaged a home in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Fire Chief Kevin Swalve says they were called to 103 7th Street in Superior, Iowa around 7:30 a.m. to battle the blaze.

"Before we showed up on scene we got a second call back saying the building was fully engulfed. At that point we called Spirit Lake for manpower and water. As we showed up on scene the east side of the building was fully engulfed, and there was live power on the ground so we couldn't hit the fire right away," said Swalve. "We made entry on the west side of the building and knocked down as much as we could. We had to wait for Alliant to get here to shut the power off to continue fighting the fire on the east side. We ended up calling Estherville for manpower and a little later on we ended up calling Estherville for their ladder truck to help us make entry on the upstairs because the fire load was too high on the upstairs and we didn't think it was safe to go in."

Swalve says the home was a rental and that a tenant and a dog were in at the time. He says they got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire resulted in Highway 9 in Superior being closed for quite some time.

No word yet on a possible cause of the fire. Swalve says it appears the hot spot was in the kitchen area. He says they've been in contact with the State Fire Marshal's Office.