LGBTQ Pride at 50: Focus shifts amid pandemic, racial unrest

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic and calls for racial equality have changed the nature of this year’s 50th anniversary LGBTQ Pride events. Activists and organizers plan to make Black Lives Matter the centerpiece of Global Pride events that will stream online Saturday. One organizer notes “trans women of color have been targeted in what has been called an epidemic, and the Stonewall uprising happened in response to police harassment and brutality.” Global Pride will feature activists, politicians and entertainers including Betty Who, Deborah Cox, Laverne Cox, Jake Shears and Martha Wash.