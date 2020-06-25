Lightning kills 23 in India amid heavy rainstorms

PATNA, India (AP) — A government official says lightning has killed 23 people and injured 10 others during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India. The dead include 13 people who were working on farms north of Patna, the Bihar state capital. The official says the injured are receiving hospital treatment. Heavy rains before the onset of the monsoon season have hit the region. In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state, also during monsoon rains, which last until September.