Lobbyist Abramoff charged in cryptocurrency fraud case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. officials say Jack Abramoff, a once-powerful lobbyist who spent time in federal prison for fraud and corruption, has been charged in a San Francisco court in an investor fraud case involving cryptocurrency and lobbying disclosure. U.S. Attorney David Anderson said Thursday Abramoff of Silverr Spring, Maryland, has agreed to plead guilty to criminal conspiracy charges and could face up to five years in jail. In 2006, Abramoff pleaded guilty in a wide-ranging influence peddling probe that touched Capitol Hill and the Interior Department. He was convicted of conspiracy and other charges and served four years in prison. Abramoff could not immediately be reached for comment.