Lufthansa shareholders to vote on German rescue package

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Lufthansa is seeking shareholders’ support at an extraordinary general meeting for a 9 billion-euro ($10.2 billion) rescue package that would see a government stabilization fund take a 20% stake. The company, which also owns airlines including Austrian Airlines and Swiss, appeared on course to get the deal approved after major shareholder Heinz-Hermann Thiele told a newspaper Thursday that he would vote for it. Thiele had previously raised questions over his approval, prompting the company last week to warn that the package could be in danger and to plead with all shareholders to exercise their voting rights.