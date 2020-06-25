Man runs 218 miles to virus-stricken ‘Nana’s’ nursing home

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — As his “Nana” battled COVID-19, endurance athlete Corey Cappelloni ran 218 miles from Washington, D.C., to her nursing home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to lift her spirits. Cappelloni arrived June 19 to balloons and cheers by the facility’s workers. Ruth Andres, 98, peered from her fourth-floor window as he gave her words of encouragement by cellphone. Cappelloni hadn’t been sure he could last such an arduous run, but a text message announcing her full recovery gave him the strength to go the distance. The “Run for Ruth” raised over $24,000 for older adults who’ve been isolated during the pandemic, and also honored lives lost to the virus including Cappelloni’s great-uncle.