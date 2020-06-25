Moderately-strong earthquake hits eastern Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake has hit eastern Turkey. Authorities say there have been no immediate reports of any casualties or damage. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the 5.4-magnitude quake struck the town of Ozalp, in Van province, near Turkey’s border with Iran on Thursday. It was felt in neighboring provinces, the HaberTurk news channel reported. Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. In 1999, a pair of strong earthquakes struck in the northwest, killing around 18,000 people.