New Iowa high school softball rankings released

2020 THIRD Softball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Collins-Maxwell 7-1 1
2 Newell-Fonda 5-1 2
3 Clarksville 5-0 3
4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 6-1 5
5 Wayne 6-2 4
6 Lynnville-Sully 7-0 6
7 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 4-0 8
8 Akron-Westfield 8-0 10
9 AGWSR 5-1 9
10 Lisbon 6-1 12
11 Mason City Newman Catholic 8-1 7
12 Winfield-Mount Union 3-1 13
13 Exira-EHK 8-0 NR
14 Twin Cedars 7-3 NR
15 Central City 3-3 11
Dropped Out: North Mahaska (14), Martensdale-St. Mary’s (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 North Linn 9-0 1
2 Louisa-Muscatine 8-1 2
3 Ogden 6-0 3
4 Jesup 5-0 5
5 Mount Ayr 4-1 4
6 Central Springs 7-2 6
7 Northeast 6-0 10
8 West Lyon 5-0 11
9 West Monona 5-1 7
10 Earlham 6-2 9
11 West Sioux 3-2 8
12 Wilton 5-0 NR
13 Interstate 35 3-2 12
14 Underwood 7-1 NR
15 Columbus Catholic 3-1 14
Dropped Out: Beckman Catholic (13), Durant (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Davenport Assumption 5-0 1
2 Humboldt 5-0 2
3 Albia 7-0 5
4 Williamsburg 7-2 3
5 Mount Vernon 7-2 6
6 Algona 7-0 10
7 West Liberty 5-1 8
8 North Polk 3-1 11
9 Anamosa 3-1 4
10 Spirit Lake 6-1 7
11 Atlantic 7-1 10
12 Crestwood 3-0 13
13 West Burlington/Notre Dame 2-1 14
14 Solon 7-3 NR
15 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (12), Nevada (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Carlisle 8-1 1
2 North Scott 4-2 2
3 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-2 5
4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-0 6
5 ADM 3-2 4
6 West Delaware 8-4 7
7 Charles City 4-1 9
8 Oskaloosa 3-3 3
9 Winterset 8-0 10
10 Fairfield 6-1 11
11 Harlan 8-1 13
12 Western Dubuque 5-1 NR
13 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 NR
14 Norwalk 4-3 NR
15 Clear Creek-Amana 6-4 14
Dropped Out: Ballard (8), Decorah (12), Webster City (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Fort Dodge 11-2 1
2 Waukee 10-0 5
3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-1 4
4 Iowa City High 6-2 2
5 Johnston 6-4 3
6 West Des Moines Valley 9-1 6
7 Indianola 7-0 7
8 Dubuque Hempstead 6-0 9
9 Pleasant Valley 5-3 8
10 Ottumwa 3-4 11
11 Ankeny Centennial 9-2 10
12 Muscatine 5-1 12
13 Bettendorf 7-1 15
14 Southeast Polk 6-2 14
15 Ankeny 9-3 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (13)