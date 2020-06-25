Oregon county rescinds racial profiling mask exception

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A coastal county in Oregon has rescinded a face mask policy that made exceptions for people of color worried about racial profiling. Lincoln County commissioners said they were rescinding the exception because “it does more harm than good,” given a backlash that followed the move. The commission fielded thousands of angry calls and e-mails after the New York Post wrote about the policy. Commissioners say they are appalled at the “horrifically racist commentary” they received. As masks have become mandatory in communities across the U.S., some Black people have raised concerns that wearing a mask in public will make non-Black people perceive them as threatening or suspicious.