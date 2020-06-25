Panama sees surge of coronavirus infections after reopening

PANAMA CITY (AP) — In the weeks since Panama loosened restrictions in an attempt to reactivate its economy, new COVID-19 infections have surged, especially in the densely populated poorer neighborhoods of its capital. Since late March, Panama had managed to maintain its daily new infections below 200 with a strict lockdown. But this month those numbers have nearly tripled and reported deaths are coming twice as fast. Amid the worsening situation, President Laurentino Cortizo replaced is health minister Wednesday without explaining why. Dr. Xavier Sáenz-Llorens, an adviser of the Health Ministry’s pandemic team, says, “We all knew this was going to happen.What we didn’t know was the magnitude.”