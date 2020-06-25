Philly police head decries tear gas usage against protesters

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, along with Mayor Jim Kenney, apologized to the public Thursday for giving statements that were “substantially inaccurate” in the days after tear gas was used against protesters who were trapped on Interstate 676. At least one high ranking commander took a voluntary demotion, and Outlaw said a member of the city’s SWAT team will be notified Friday that he is suspended with the intent to dismiss him. She also issued a moratorium on the use of tear gas in most crowd situations. The apologies and personnel decisions came the same day The New York Times released a reconstructed video of the June 1 confrontation on the interstate.