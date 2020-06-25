House Democrats push toward policing vote, challenge Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a policing overhaul stalled in the Senate, House Democrats have returned to Washington for a daylong debate and vote on their package of law enforcement changes. It has little chance of becoming law, but Democrats are signaling to voters that they are addressing the outcry over the killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans. President Donald Trump’s administration says he would veto it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered with lawmakers on the Capitol steps to open the debate on a day heavy with symbolism. It’s exactly one month since Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.