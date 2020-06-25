Report highlights risks for container ships in Wadden Sea

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch safety watchdog says it is “undesirable” for large container ships to use a shipping route through an environmentally sensitive, shallow sea off the coast of the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark in heavy northwesterly storms. The conclusion came in a report published Thursday into the loss of hundreds of containers from a ship on New Year’s Day 2019 that led to a huge cleanup operation on nearby beaches. The report says that “lessons to be learned from this accident must result in a better risk management of container transport” in the Wadden Sea area.