Sioux City Municipal Band to continue summer concert series despite vandalism

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Municipal Band will continue to have the outdoor concert series at Grandview Park despite the vandalism done to the Bandshell Thursday morning.

City crews cleaned up the bandshell and other surrounding areas for the band to use.

Municipal Band Music Director Michael Prichard said he wished people would care more for such a beautiful space.

"They're jealous of this venue, it's a historical landmark essentially, it's part of the public works project, and it's a beautiful space and my hope is that the citizens of the city would realize that and treat it that way," said Prichard.

The Summer Concert series will go on this Sunday as scheduled.