South Dakota reporting 800 active COVID-19 cases, almost 5,600 recoveries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 6,479.

The Thursday update showed that the number of active cases rose from 781 to 800 while the number of hospitalizations remained at 81. No additional virus-related deaths were reported Thursday, leaving South Dakota's death toll at 84.

Officials say 5,592 people have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 38 since Wednesday.