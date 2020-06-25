Twins’ Dominican slugger faces probe in kidnapping case

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they will open an investigation into allegations Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó participated in the kidnapping and beating of a man in his homeland. The Twins, however, say they have been told that Sanó was cleared of the accusations. No charges have been filed against him. Sanó, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Twins in January, denies the allegations and has said he is being blackmailed. The player appeared Thursday at a hearing in the Prosecutor’s Office called so the sides could present their versions of events and seek a conciliation. None was reached, and prosecutors then said they would investigate the claims.