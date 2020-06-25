US watchdog: Afghan gov’t weakened ahead of Taliban talks

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.S. watchdog is warning that “systemic” corruption within the Afghan government is weakening its bargaining position in peace negotiations with the Taliban, even as the insurgents said they were ready and had compiled their agenda for the talks. Meanwhile, civil society activists in Kabul rallied against corruption, urging the International Monetary Fund to rescind a $220 million loan given last month to the Afghan government to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The protesters said the government has already wasted billions of international money. No date has yet been set for negotiations but a U.N. envoy to Afghanistan said she was cautiously optimistic the talks could start in July in Qatar.