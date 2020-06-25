Wengert has number retired by Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Bishop Heelan has a storied history in high school baseball.

The Crusaders have been to the state tournament 19 times, including the last four years in a row, with two state titles. Now, they've done something for the first time -- retire a number.

1988 graduate Don Wengert had his number-16 retired. He was on Heelan's 1987 team that won a school-record 42 games.

After a standout career at Iowa State, Wengert pitched seven seasons in the majors for six different teams. He made his major league debut in 1995 with the A’s and last pitched in the majors in 2001.

Wengert says Bishop Heelan has a special place in his heart.

"It's an incredible honor," said Wengert. "It's really a family award. I want to celebrate with my family. All ten of us went to Sioux City Heelan and Heelan meant so much to my mom and dad and my family growing up. The fact that I can celebrate this award tonight with my brothers, my sisters, and my wife and son means so much. Just the fact that they're doing this and I'm the first player to get their number retired is really, truly, humbling. I'm blown away."

Wengert is the winningest pitcher in Iowa State Cyclone history.