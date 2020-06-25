Woodbury County confirms 43rd COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Woodbury County health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 death, bringing the county's death toll up to 43.

The Siouxland District Health Department says this latest death involved a an older woman between the ages of 61 and 80.

Also, after receiving the results of 121 new tests on Thursday, local health officials confirmed five new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,095 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of June 25, the SDHD has confirmed 2,640 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of ten since June 24.

The SDHD says there have been 261 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 215 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.