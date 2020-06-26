5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Families of some of the 14,000 elderly who died in French care homes are joining together to sue the facilities that failed to keep them updated about COVID-19 deaths and infections. The U.N. says a decaying oil tanker off the Yemeni coast is at risk of rupture or exploding, causing environmental damage to Red Sea marine life, desalination factories and international shipping routes. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.