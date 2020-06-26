American booking full flights next week; Big Lots still busy

American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity starting next Wednesday. The move contrasts sharply with rivals including Delta that limit bookings to create space between passengers. American said Friday that it will continue to notify customers of full flights and let them change flights at no cost. Big Lots is seeing the continuation of strong demand that started in mid-April, with second quarter-to-date comparable sales through fiscal June increasing well ahead of expectations. The company now anticipates second-quarter comparable sales will be up by a mid-to-high twenties percentage.