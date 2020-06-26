American jailed in Spain was unwitting drug mule, US says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a Virginia man who has been held in Spain for the last year on drug trafficking charges says he was an unwitting courier for a criminal syndicate. The Justice Department is backing that conclusion. It told the Spanish government in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that there’s no evidence 76-year-old Victor Stemberger knew that he was transporting cocaine to the country at the time of his arrest. Stemberger is set for trial in Madrid later this month. His family says he has not been the same since a brain injury nearly 15 years ago.