2 dead, 1 hurt in Illinois warehouse shooting; suspect dead

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Police say two employees were fatally shot and another was critically wounded at a warehouse in central Illinois, all apparently shot by a coworker who was later found dead in his car. Springfield Police say the suspected gunman also died of an apparent gunshot wound Friday and that authorities are trying to determine if he took his own life. Authorities have not released the names of his victims. Springfield police Chief Kenny Winslow identified the suspect as 48-year-old Michael L. Collins of Springfield. Police say they do not know the reason for the shooting but that Collins knew his victims.