Attorney: Ex-Baltimore mayor surrenders for prison term

Baltimore’s disgraced former mayor has surrendered to federal authorities to begin serving a three-year prison sentence stemming from a public corruption scandal. Catherine Pugh’s attorney, Steven Silverman, told The Associated Press Friday his client “surrendered as directed.” Pugh was sentenced in February in a case centered on the sales of her self-published children’s books. The 70-year-old was ordered to report to an all-women federal correctional institution in Aliceville, Alabama, about 100 miles southwest of Birmingham. Silverman says he cannot comment on whether Pugh will seek to serve out her sentence under home confinement over coronavirus concerns until he learns more about the conditions at the facility.