Available hospital beds drop in Nebraska as virus cases rise

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State health figures show the number of hospital beds available in Nebraska has dropped below 40% as the state continues to see more COVID-19 cases confirmed. The state’s online coronavirus tracker shows that as of Thursday, 2,330 of the state’s total 3,834 hospital beds were occupied. That left 1,504, or 39%, of hospital beds available. The site also shows that 43% of intensive care unit beds and 78% of ventilators in the state were available. The state saw another 125 cases of the virus reported on Thursday, to take the state’s total to 18,346. There also were three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 260.