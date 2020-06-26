Chase results in accident, charges for three Sioux City teens

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Three teens face charges following a police chase through Morningside that ended with an accident that closed a busy Sioux City street.

Sioux City Police say the incident began at 7:19pm, Friday night, with a 911 call from a male party, who stated he was being chased by two men. One of the men had allegedly fired a weapon at the caller.

Sioux City Police, with help from the Woodbury County sheriff's deputies located the suspect vehicle. Police say the driver tried to elude them by driving at a high rate of speed throughout Morningside. The chase ended when the driver ran a stop sign at South Paxton and Transit Avenue, and collided with another car.

Police say the suspects fled on foot, but were later taken into custody.

Police have charged 18-year-old Elijah Dean, of Sioux City, with felony eluding, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, speeding, and running two stop signs. 18-year-old Jade McDonald, of Sioux City with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. And, 18-year-old Carlos Esquivel-Lira, of Sioux City, is charged with simple eluding.

The driver of the car that was hit during the chase has not been identified. That driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.