Christine Lahti plays friend, feminist icon Steinem on PBS

Christine Lahti’s portrayal of Gloria Steinem in PBS’ “Gloria: A Life” reflects both a veteran artist’s skill and a passion for the subject. Lahti says her discovery in the 1960s of Steinem and other feminist leaders opened her eyes to sexism and inequality. In Friday’s “Great Performances” presentation of Emily Mann’s play, Steinem’s life and journey to social activism are dramatized in act one. An all-female cast plays both male and female roles. Act two involves the theater audience in a discussion of the play’s themes, with Steinem herself serving as moderator.