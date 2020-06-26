Climate activists disrupt reopening of Paris’ Orly Airport

PARIS (AP) — Twenty-nine environmental activists were arrested Friday after breaking onto a runway at Paris’ Orly Airport to protest plane emissions. The protest came just hours after the airport reopened for the first time since the virus pandemic grounded most air travel three months ago. The activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) demanded that France’s domestic flights be immediately stopped because of the high carbon emissions they produce. The protesters warned security guards of their presence and set off flares of red smokes to signal their presence to surrounding planes. One flight was delayed for a few hours, and others were redirected to other runways.