Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country artists have long been hesitant to address racial issues, but the rallies over racial injustice this year have become too important for the genre to ignore. Black artists say the country music industry still needs address the systematic racial barriers that have been entrenched in country music for decades. The genre has historically been marketed to white audiences that has reinforced white male artist stereotypes. Country singer Rissi Palmer dealt with racist language from fans after releasing her debut country album in 2007. But country rapper Breland said that country music can’t just remain focused on one type of audience.