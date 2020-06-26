Democrats warn against overconfidence in fight against Trump

A national reckoning on racism, a ravaging public health crisis and depression-level unemployment have enveloped Donald Trump’s already tumultuous presidency. And the reality television star who’s so energized by validating polls and adoring, overflow crowds now struggles to find either. But Democrats aren’t counting on a Joe Biden victory in November just yet. Instead, they’re warning against getting complacent, and they’re wary about Trump and Republicans making it harder for people to vote in a pandemic. Former President Barack Obama told Biden donors recently that no one can assume Trump’s struggles mean he can’t be reelected in November.