Family’s lawyer continues her own investigation for McClain

DENVER (AP) — The lawyer for the family of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after being stopped by suburban Denver police last year, says she will conduct an independent investigation of the incident. Mari Newman told The Associated Press on Friday the decision reflects her suspicions toward government investigations of cases of alleged police misconduct. Her announcement comes a day after Gov. Jared Polis said he was appointing Attorney General Phil Weiser to re-investigate and possibly prosecute three white police officers involved in McClain’s death, which has attracted national attention. An official inquiry last year cleared the officers of wrongdoing.