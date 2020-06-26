Greek, Turkish leaders speak after months of tension

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister office says the leader has spoken with Turkey’s president by phone after months of increasing tension between the two countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focused Friday on the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and issues relating to the reopening of borders and tourist visits after the end of lockdowns triggered by the virus. Tension has been high between the two neighbors and NATO allies in recent months. Greece has accused Turkey of using migrants to pressure Greece, after Ankara declared in late February that Turkey’s borders to the European Union were open to all those who wanted to cross.