Gretna man killed in single-vehicle crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Gretna man died when his car vaulted over a bridge embankment in southwestern Omaha and crashed into a creek below the bridge. The crash happened Thursday night just south of 156th Street and West Center Road. Police say 22-year-old Cody Bates was driving a sedan northbound on 156th Street when the car left the road just before reaching the bridge that spans Papillion Creek. Police say the car vaulted over a bridge retaining wall and crashed into the embankment on the north side of the creek. Bates was pronounced dead at the scene.