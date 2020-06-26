Hungary worries virus could spur more migration to Europe

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister says his country is “very concerned” that the coronavirus pandemic will trigger more waves of migrants trying to reach Europe from poorer nations where the disease will have a greater impact. Peter Szijjarto said after talks with his Cypriot countpart Nikos Christodoulides on Friday that EU migration policies must be scrapped because they “can be understood as an invitation for those who consider coming to Europe illegally.” He said Hungary will take a “very tough position” in upcoming EU discussions on the migration.