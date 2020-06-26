Kenya: 3 people killed in clash with police over face masks

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A witness says three people were killed in a small town in Kenya’s Rift Valley during a confrontation between police and residents over the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Police confirm the deaths but give a different account. Human rights activists for weeks have protested alleged killings by Kenyan police officers while enforcing virus-related restrictions. They also accuse officers of using the measures to extort bribes. Activists say there has been no groundswell of widespread public support for change in Kenya even as protests have erupted in many parts of the world over police abuse.