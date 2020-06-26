Pennington County GOP warns convention attendee had COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Pennington County Republican party has warned members that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus at an event after one attendee tested positive this week. Ed Randazzo, who chairs the Resolution Committee for the state GOP, confirms to The Associated Press that he tested positive and is now at home recovering. He said that he did not have a fever or cough on Saturday, the day of the event, but his conditions later worsened. The Pennington County GOP held an in-person event to participate in the statewide party convention, which was held electronically this year, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.